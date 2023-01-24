The Buffalo Bills saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, and as expected, wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t pleased with the result.

We can be sure none of the Bills players were happy with the loss. The only difference is Diggs’ frustration was captured on camera for the world to see, in the form of him yelling something at quarterback Josh Allen while on the sidelines.

On Monday, Stefon Diggs went to Twitter to tell everyone he’s not apologizing for his reaction to how things were going in snowy Highmark Stadium.

Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

On the surface, one can understand why Diggs was frustrated, especially when considering the expectations the Bills had of winning a Super Bowl. Those dreams were going up in smoke, and the Bills didn’t appear to have many answers to stop it. Chances are he was trying to wake them up a little bit.

From the other side, Diggs could have been upset because he wasn’t getting catches, feeding into the narrative about wide receivers yelling at people when they don’t get their targets. Against the Bengals, he had four catches for 35 yards.

While the optics didn’t look good, no one knows what was said for sure, except for the ones involved. It could have been something as simple as encouragement, or it could have been something not as nice. At any rate, Diggs feels the same way many fans of the Bills feel. He’s just thinking out loud.

If anyone is awaiting an apology for his response, they might be in for a long wait.