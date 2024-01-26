The Bills now have a four-time Pro Bowler on their roster after Stefon Diggs' latest accolade.

While it may be considered a down year by his standards, Stefon Diggs was still the Buffalo Bills best receiving weapon. Despite the Bills once again hitting a playoff speed bump, Diggs still ended the year with some extra hardware in his trophy case.

Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. It is the fourth straight year in which the wide receiver earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Starting all 17 games, Diggs caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the first time in three years Diggs didn't break 1200+ yard threshold since his Pro Bowl run started. Furthermore, his TD receptions dipped a tad after having back-t0-back seasons with 10+.

Still, there is no arguing how important Diggs is to the Bills' offense. He is Josh Allen's primary target and one of the best WR1s in the league. Even in a down year, Diggs' stat line looks a lot better than many receivers around the league.

The only question for Buffalo is if Diggs will remain with the team. The Bills have made the playoffs every year since 2019. However, they've only advanced to the AFC Championship once, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

There has been plenty of rumors about Stefon Diggs potentially leaving Buffalo. Perhaps the Bills' latest playoff ousting could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. But until any departure comes into fruition, the Bills now have a four-time Pro Bowler on their roster at wide receiver.