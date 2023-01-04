By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tributes to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continue to pour from across the world of sports. The Bills’ hockey brethren already showed their full support for Hamlin by walking into Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C wearing shirts that have prints of “Love for 3” in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number.

But it was the Sabres’ walking goal-factory Tage Thompson, who came away with the best tribute of them all by helping the Sabres beat Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals with a stat line that looked as though it was tailor-made to pay homage to Damar Hamlin.

As noted by the Sabres’ official Twitter account, Tage Thompson scored three goals against the Caps — his third hat trick of the 2022-23 NHL season. It was also his 30th goal of the campaign plus his game-winner found the back of the net three minutes into overtime.

Thompson scored his first goal of the contest in the first period. He followed that up in the second period and then waited until overtime to net the biggest goal of the game that gave the Sabres a 5-4 overtime victory. Thompson’s huge outing neutralized another spectacular performance from Ovechkin, who added to his career total with two goals to move ever closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record.

The Sabres, just like the rest of us, will continue to keep Damar Hamlin in their thoughts.

Hamlin is still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a scary injury Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.