By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The sports world was stunned on Monday when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans await a further update on his status, Hamlin has received an outpour of well-wishes from various sources. Among those supporting Hamlin on Tuesday was the Buffalo Sabres, who donned t-shirts honoring Hamlin ahead of their showdown vs. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Sabres players were seen wearing t-shirts which read “Love for 3” on the front, a token of support for Hamlin after the terrifying incident on Monday.

The Buffalo Sabres wore special ’Love for 3' shirts to tonight’s game in honor of Damar Hamlin. 📸 @BuffaloSabrespic.twitter.com/Cb9a6u2KX7 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 3, 2023

The entire sports world has rallied around the Bills and Hamlin after the scenes on Monday, and the local NHL team is doing its best to show support for the 24-year-old ahead of their game on Tuesday night. The Sabres, like many other franchise, updated their Twitter profile photos to an image that says “Pray for Damar” and took things a step further with their heartfelt gesture ahead of puck drop.

The Sabres are on the road for Tuesday’s matchup, playing in the nation’s capital in Washington D.C. They return home on Saturday for a four-game homestand, including matchups against the Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, and Winnipeg Jets.

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. The Bills defenseman collapsed on the field and had his heartbeat restored by paramedics performing CPR before being escorted to a Cincinnati hospital. The game was suspended and no plans to resume play have been announced.

The Sabres showed some love to their fellow Buffalo athlete on Tuesday with a heartwarming gesture and some well-wishes for Hamlin ahead of a mid-week matchup versus the Capitals.