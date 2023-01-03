By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The frightening Damar Hamlin injury situation has captured the attention of the entire sports world. After the Buffalo Bills safety suffered from cardiac arrest during a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, athletes, teams, media members and fans from all over sent prayers and wished Hamlin well. Recently, Tom Brady joined in and sent a heartfelt message out to his fellow NFL player.

Brady shared his sentiments for Damar Hamlin the morning after the incident. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback thanked the Buffalo and Cincinnati communities for the efforts they are making for Hamlin and offered prayers for Hamlin and his family.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Tom Brady said on Twitter. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

In the first quarter of a Monday Night Football matchup, Damar Hamlin tried to tackle Tee Higgins as he ran right into his chest. He got up but then immediately collapsed on the field, was given CPR by the medical staff and then rushed to a hospital while in critical condition. The game was eventually postponed thanks to the efforts of each team’s coach. Reports stated that the NFL had originally planned for the two teams to take five minutes to rally their distraught players and continue the game, though the league has rejected that notion.

Athletes from all corners of the sports world sent their thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, who is receiving care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.