Just like what Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers taught everybody on his birthday, sometimes you just have to do stuff for yourself. That's what Buffalo Bills' linebacker Von Miller did on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins when he had an interesting hat choice. Miller was caught on camera with a Bills hat on, but on the top of the hat, there was a signature on it that looked like his.

Typically, players give fans gear with their signature on it, but Miller must have decided that he wanted to show himself some love and wear something that he signed.

Von Miller moves up the record books with latest sack

Von Miller is currently the NFL's active all-time sack leader, and he moved up the record books with his latest one against the Miami Dolphins. Miller is now tied with former Indianapolis Colts' Dwight Freeney for 18th on the all-time sack list with 125.5.

The way Miller has been playing these past two weeks, there's a chance that he can pass a few people on the list such as Derrick Thomas, Rickey Jackson, and Leslie O'Neal. The all-time sack leader is actually Bills legend Bruce Smith, who recorded 200 sacks over his 20-year career. Miller would have to do a lot to get to that point, and it just shows how dominant Smith was.

In all, the Bills' defense was dominant against the Dolphins, recording three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and one sack. The Bills won the game 31-10, and are currently 2-0 on the season, with their next game coming on Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 23. If Von Miller and the defense can continue to play at a high level, and the offense can do the same, the Bills should be a team to watch out for once again.