Since being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a dominant force both on the ground and through the air. But now heading into year six, many are looking for Allen to make adjustments to his game, and this includes Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Beane spoke on Josh Allen changing his playstyle, specifically looking to reduce the number of hits that he takes each game.

“I’m hopeful, I’m optimistic. Josh and I have been talking about it, early in his career it was not forcing that ball. It’s second down and 10, “I’m going to try and force this in here.” No, let’s just go to third down. And he’s really improved that. Now it’s realizing, “Hey, I don’t have to get this first down.” If it’s fourth down, I get it. It is what it is.” said Beane.

Beane then added, “If it’s the first quarter of Week 2, we don’t need you trying to run over a linebacker or a safety.”

Josh Allen has found success in the NFL with his elite arm talent, but he has also often looked to make plays with his legs. The former Wyoming quarterback has not been one to run away from contact, and at times this has impacted him heavily.

During the 2022 campaign, Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury. While he didn’t miss anytime, it led many to question if his play style is sustainable.

In total, Josh Allen has carried the ball 546 times throughout his career, recording 3,087 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. This past season, he carried the ball a career-high 124 times.

Josh Allen has often looked to be one of the top talents in the NFL. But it is clear that many around the NFL, including those in the NFL, are looking for him to at least slightly alter his approach to the game.