By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical care in the hospital following his frightening injury on Monday night. Thankfully, the 24-year-old is progressing in the right direction. The latest update from the team states that Hamlin is showing “remarkable improvement” after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” according to the Bills via a statement on Twitter. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin has been making progress ever since being admitted to the hospital but this update provides the most clarity and biggest relief yet. The Bills defender has received love from athletes, teams and fans everywhere. His GoFundMe toy drive has received donations totaling over $7 million.

Agency 1 Sports, who represents Damar Hamlin, released a statement saying that he has “made substantial improvement overnight.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport added that Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and is “gripping the hands of those close to him.”

While the Bills continue with their season with their first media availability sessions since the horrific injury, their attention and thought on Hamlin and his recovery will not waver, nor will that of the sports world.