Despite winning three consecutive division titles and being favored to win again this season, the Buffalo Bills are in second place in the AFC East as the midway point of the season approaches. The Miami Dolphins are ahead by a game as the Bills sit at 4-3 with a win over the 5-2 Dolphins under their belt.

That win may still give Buffalo an advantage for the division, but Miami will like its chances as the season progresses. At least one analyst is backing the Bills though and he knows plenty about being in a race for the division crown.

Larry Fitzgerald thinks Buffalo is still the best team in the AFC East over Miami and he explained why on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show Let's Go!

Bills are the best overall team

It's hard to argue with this one on paper, but that doesn’t always win football games. Fitzgerald said the Bills have the best overall roster but they haven’t been consistent this season.

Buffalo had eight Pro Bowl and two All-Pro players last season, showing there's no shortage of talent on the roster. Talent can only carry a team so far though and injuries certainly haven’t helped the Bills so far.

The Dolphins have no shortage of talent either though and there's an argument to be made that Miami's skill players on offense are better than Buffalo's. Putting up historic offensive numbers is also a good mark to have on a resume and that's what the Dolphins are doing this season.

Josh Allen is the best QB in the division

This one might be the hottest debate considering how the first seven weeks of the season have gone for Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Nobody would argue that the latter is better than the former before September, but as November looms, Tagovailoa is putting together a legitimate MVP campaign while Allen is quietly coming into form.

Though Tagovailoa is the first quarterback to top 2,000 yards this year and leads the league in several passing categories, Allen is putting together a phenomenal October. The Bills are 2-2 in the month but Allen has a 109.1 passer rating and is averaging over 278 passing yards a game to pair with a 10-3 TD-INT ratio during that span.

Josh Allen outdueled Tua Tagovailoa in the first meeting this season between both teams in Week 4, helping his case for the top gunslinger in the division.

Hard to beat Buffalo's home-field advantage

There aren’t many NFL teams with a better home crowd than the Bills. Buffalo is 16-5 at home since 2021, the second-most wins at home during that span. The Dolphins aren’t far behind with a 15-5 record, but Josh Allen is 9-2 against Miami in his career and is undefeated at home against the division foe.

Buffalo's crowd is loud and on top of teams from kickoff, making it one of the toughest environments to play in. Fans definitely play a factor in Bills home games and they'll need them in the later parts of the season.