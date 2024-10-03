ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Bills are on the road to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Texans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Texans Odds

Buffalo Bills: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -110

Houston Texans: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bills vs. Texans

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the game. He leads the NFL in QBR, and he is second in passer rating. Along with that, he is very elusive. Allen has been sacked just five times in four games, and this is because he can use his legs as well as any QB in the NFL. The best part of Josh Allen's game this season is he is not turning the ball over. He has not thrown an interception, and he has not lost a fumble. If he can continue to take care of the ball, the Bills will have a good chance to win this game on the road.

The Texans have a relentless pass rush paired with a secondary that does not allow a lot of yards. However, Josh Allen is not a quarterback that has thrown for too many yards this season. He has thrown for seven touchdowns, though. When he takes his chances to the endzone, he can complete those passes. Houston may be good in the passing game, but they have allowed the third-most passing touchdowns in the NFL. It would not be surprising to see Allen throw for a couple of touchdowns in this game.

Houston's rush defense is not as good. The Texans allow 112.8 rush yards per game this season. However, take away their game against the Chicago Bears, and that number increases to 126.7 yards per game. James Cook is capable of making the big play, so the Texans do not have an easy matchup in the running game. If Cook can work downhill, he will help the Bills win this game.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texans bounced back nicely after getting blown out by the Minnesota Vikings. Houston came from behind to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. All of their wins have been by six points or less, though. It is their defense that is really helping them win these games. Houston is allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game, which is anchored by their pass defense (fourth-fewest pass yards per game). The Bills want Josh Allen to get it going through the air, so the Texans need to be at their best when it comes to passing defense Sunday afternoon.

Opposing quarterbacks have the lowest completion percentage against the Texans this season. Their secondary is very good, but their defensive line deserves a lot of credit. Will Anderson Jr, Tim Settle Jr, Derek Barnett, Danielle Hunter, and Mario Edwards Jr all have more than one sack on the season. The Texans also average over five QB hits per game. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and they have to do that in this game. If they can get to Josh Allen, they will force him to make a few mistakes.

Offensively, the Texans are good. C.J. Stroud is a great quarterback as he is fourth in the NFL in pass yards. A lot of that is thanks to his connection with Nico Collins. Collins leads the NFL in passing yards, he is second in targets, tied for first in 20+ yards plays, and he has the sixth-most yards after catch. Collins and Stroud have a connection that is very hard to stop. Even if it can be stopped, Stroud still has Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell to pass to.

Final Bills-Texans Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a battle. The Bills are coming off what will be their worst game of the season, and the Texans are constantly paying in close games. I will take the Bills to win straight up. If the Texans allow them to hang around like they have been their other opponents, the Bills are going to take advantage.

Final Bills-Texans Prediction & Pick: Bills ML (-112)