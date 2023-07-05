Billy Porter and Adam Smith have decided to end their marriage after six years together. The news came via a statement by Porter's rep per PEOPLE.

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” says Billy Porter's rep Simon Halls.

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter,” adds Halls.

“There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

The two got married on Jan. 14, 2017, two weeks after Porter proposed in London on Dec. 29, 2016. Prior to their marriage, the two dated for one year and then broke up. However, five years later they began to give their relationship a try once again.

In celebration of Smith's birthday, Porter posted a series of photos with one another on Instagram gushing over their relationship.

“I am so grateful to have you by my side on our journey together. You are my rock and my light,” the Pose actor wrote.“I am so proud of you and love watching the way your mind works and your dedication to pursuing your dreams.”

Back in 2017, Porter spoke to the publication about how much their marriage meant to him based on how each of them grew up.

“We both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an ‘abomination,'”the Emmy winner said at the time. “The thought of marriage, there was no context for it — there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us.”

Neither Porter nor Smith has issued their own statement on the matter at this time.