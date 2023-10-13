Wayne Rooney made an early and unexpected entrance on his first day as Birmingham City boss, arriving at the training ground at 7 a.m. His early start raised eyebrows, with a security guard even asking, “Who are you?” upon his arrival, highlighting the surprise of his presence.

Rooney, the former England captain, recently signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Birmingham City after turning down several job offers, including a lucrative proposal from a Saudi Arabian club. Despite dealing with jetlag after departing his role with DC United in Washington, Rooney's dedication to his new position was evident as he aimed to set an example by arriving at the training ground before sunrise.

Explaining his early arrival, Rooney stated, “I couldn't sleep! But I think it's important as a manager you set examples for the staff. You want to be in, you want to be there, ready.” Rooney emphasized the importance of preparation in his role and expressed his commitment to getting things right from the beginning.

At 37 years old, Birmingham City marks Rooney's third managerial role, following previous experiences with Derby County and DC United. Despite being sought after by various clubs, Rooney was drawn to Birmingham City by the club's ambitions and alignment with his own goals. He is excited about the club's potential for success and is eager to contribute to its journey in English football.

Rooney's appointment as Birmingham City's boss marks the next chapter in his evolving career in football management, and his early morning arrival certainly set a unique tone for his tenure. Football fans will be keen to see how the former star player transitions into his new role, leading the club towards its ambitions in the Championship.