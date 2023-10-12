Barbie's popularity is already unstoppable. and will only increase with a Black Barbie documentary coming to Netflix, Screenrant reported.

Black Barbie, which premiered at South by Southwest, will be featured on Netflix. Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland acquired the movie's worldwide rights.

Shondaland also produces another big Netflix series, Bridgerton. Another connection to Barbie and Bridgerton is Diplomat Barbie Nicola Coughlan who will be the lead star in the upcoming Season 3 of Bridgerton.

As the title states, the documentary will look into the history of the first Black Barbie doll. She was introduced in 1980, 21 years after the first Barbie arrived on the scene in 1959.

The film focuses on three Black women, Mattel employees, who advocated for the creation of Black Barbie: Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins and Stacey McBride Irby. Mitchell's niece, Lagueria Davis, serves as the director of the movie.

The biggest thing the documentary has in common with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, aside from the eponymous doll herself, is its study of Barbie's divisive reputation. In the early part of the documentary, Davis states, “I hate dolls.”

This is similar to the tagline of Gerwig's Barbie: “If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.” The movie also features interviews with Mattel representatives, Barbie fans and consumers, cultural commentators and historians.

The film further explores “the importance of representation and how dolls can be crucial to the formation of identity and imagination.” Black Barbie has garnered wide acclaim and currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie's inclusion in Netflix's documentary lineup definitely capitalizes on the success of Gerwig's Barbie, which has earned $1.4 billion. The streaming service has yet to announce Black Barbie's release date.