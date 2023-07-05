BTS isn't the only K-pop band with solo artists breaking off to set records on Spotify. Now Lisa from the all-female K-pop band Blackpink has set a record of her own — becoming the artist with the top streaming female K-pop song in Spotify's history for her 2021 smash hit Money.

Blackpink — which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — is one of the most famous female-fronted K-pop acts globally of all time. Like the K-pop mega-boy band BTS, the members of Blackpink have also ventured out recently to take on solo projects. Jennie recently garnered critical attention for her starring role in HBO's controversial and short-lived series The Idol.

Now Lisa is showing how well she can hold her own independently from the band as well, with the effusive global reaction to her single Money from her legion of “blinks” (how Blackpink fans affectionately refer to themselves).

After climbing the ranks and emerging as a super-band with worldwide appeal — including numerous hit singles, huge tours, and influence in other important creative spheres like the fashion world — Blackpink finds itself at the top of the K-pop girl group scene, but it is also at a crossroads of sorts, with other young bands on the rise globally in the genre and its four female members having solo ambitions of their own.

Now the strength of Lisa's solo effort Money, and its new spot at number one on the all-time Spotify streaming chart for a K-pop female artist, is testing the theory that a band like Blackpink is only as strong as the sum of its parts. When the parts shine as brightly as Lisa is at the moment, it lends legitimacy to solo ambitions like this one and leaves fans clamoring for more.