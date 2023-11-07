Blade director Yann Demange said that the film will be getting an R rating. The movie is slated to come out in Feb. 14, 2025.

Blade director Yann Demange told Deadline, “They gave me the R, which is so important.

The Marvel Studios' vampire superhero movie has been delayed numerous times due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, Demange is still positive about the film.

He praised Blade star two-time Academy-Award winner Mahershala Ali. “For Blade, we are going to have fun because Mahershala is such a deep actor. I’m excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way,” Demange said.

He continued, “I love him for that. He’s got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen.”

Ali was revealed to play the Daywalker during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, the movie has had to change both director and writer, aside from the pause due to the strikes.

The reboot is expected to premiere on Feb. 14, 2025. Although that depends on when the SAG-AFTRA reaches a deal with the studios so production can start.

There have been other issues that have plagued the film. A report that detailed the rumored shake-up at Marvel included one that had Ali's Blade as a supporting character in his own movie.

Ali reportedly almost walked away from the project when a script focused on life lessons and multiple female characters. The other problem: only $100 million for its budget.

This amount is a far cry from usual Marvel tentpole projects. The cheapest Marvel movies to make have been Ant-Man and The Marvels.

However, Demange is hopeful and is eager to go back to work as soon as the strike is done.