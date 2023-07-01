Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard made one fanbase- the Miami Heat- very happy after his trade request, and another- his own fanbase- very upset. But what if there was a way Lillard could make both Blazers and Heat fans pleased? Lillard's latest Twitter like should do the trick.

The tweet reads, “Need Dame to pull some LeBron type s**t, goes to Miami win a couple rings then come back home and win it.. PORTLANDDDDDD THIS IS FOR YOUUUU.”

Lillard certainly liked the fan's idea of him getting traded to the Heat, winning a couple of championships, then returning to the Blazers to bring them a ring as well.

Minus the trade- LeBron was a free agent at the time- this is not much different than how things played out for James.

While Heat and Blazers fans would likely take this scenario on the spot, there's reason to believe that the ship has sailed on Lillard's career in Portland.

The seven-time All-Star, who has been loyal to the Blazers almost to a fault over the years, made it clear to the organization that he would like to see the team's draft pick dealt for a potential star.

That didn't come to fruition. Plus, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report adds that Lillard has grown frustrated with the Blazers' inability to field a championship-level roster.

As amazing as it is for Blazers fans to dream of Damian Lillard returning one day, it seems that only one fanbase will truly be pleased after the star's trade request. And it won't be Portland.