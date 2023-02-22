Blood Bowl 3 arrives just as the second edition ruleset takes into effect, ushering in a new era for tabletop minifigure football bloodbath. Bring your orcs to the gridiron and have them slap flesh on flesh as you try to win the match with blood, sweat and tears. Literally. In this article, we discuss all of the information we have on Blood Bowl 3, including its release date, gameplay, and story details.

Blood Bowl 3 Release Date: February 23, 2023

Blood Bowl 3 is a turn-based fantasy sports video game based on Game Workshop’s popular Blood Bowl tabletop game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Universe, developed by Cyanide Studios and published by Nacon. Blood Bowl 3’s release date will be on February 23, 2023, coming out on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

Blood Bowl 3 Gameplay

Blood Bowl 3 is a turn-based fantasy sports video game where players take control of fantasy football teams composed of fantasy races. Each player is allowed a two-minute turn window to move, maneuver, attempt a touchdown, or attempt to injure, maim, or kill opposing players on the field to make getting a touchdown easier. With sixteen players on each side and eleven players on the field at a time, players will have to manage their manpower smartly, making sure that they will always have players to attempt a touchdown and defend their own end zone.

New to the series is monetization practices, particularly a newly-introduced battle pass that locks factions behind it, as well as in-game currency that can be both earned or bought directly.

In the game, there will be twelve playable factions, as follows:

Black Orcs

Chaos Chosen

Chaos Renegades

Dark Elf

Dwarfs

Elven Union

Humans

Imperial Nobility

Nurgle

Old World Alliance

Orcs

Skaven

Story

Similar to previous versions of Blood Bowl video games, Blood Bowl 3 will feature both single-player and multiplayer game modes. In the game’s single-player campaign, players will take on different elite Blood Bowl teams in an attempt to win the attention and support of various brand sponsors to help gain money and recognition for the player’s team.