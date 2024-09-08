The tributes for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau continue to come in over a week after their tragic deaths. The Gaudreau brothers were killed on Thursday, August 29 by an alleged drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The Blue Jackets and Flames, Johnny's NHL teams, held candlelight vigils in their honor on Wednesday night. On Saturday rock band Pearl Jam honored them in their native Philadelphia.

Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder spoke about the tragedy and held up Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau jerseys during the concert. After the speech, he played their song Given to Fly, a fitting song to honor their lives. The concert was held at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

This is far from the only tribute to the Gaudreau brothers since their deaths. The Phillies held a moment of silence, fellow South Jersey native Mike Trout and NBA legend LeBron James showed their support, and the two vigils produced great tributes. The story made national headlines because of the heartbreaking nature of the incident.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were in their hometown for their sister Katie's wedding. They were killed the night before the ceremony's original date. TMZ reported that the wedding was postponed in light of the tragedy. They were riding their bikes when they were hit by Sean Higgins, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

Remembering Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau was a hero for many hockey players who were told that they were too small. At only 5'9″, he became one of the best college hockey players ever at Boston College and had a decade-long NHL career. Cole Caufield was one player who idolized him and will be honoring him for as long as he plays with the Montreal Canadiens. The forward changed his number to 13 to honor Gaudreau.

Both Gaudreau brothers were remembered at their alma mater, Boston College. Johnny was on the national championship team in 2012 and Matthew followed shortly after. Both made an impact on Chestnut Hill and will be remembered as such. Legendary coach Jerry York posited the idea of erecting a Johnny Gaudreau statue in his honor outside of the arena. Nothing has been officially announced yet.

The NHL season starts in just over a month and both the Blue Jackets and Flames will likely have big celebrations of their lives. Johnny Gaudreau was a legend in both markets and should be remembered as such. Columbus plays their first home game against the Florida Panthers on October 15. Gaudreau's former Calgary teammate Matthew Tkachuk is on the Panthers and will be there for that. The Flames open their home schedule against the Flyers.

The two teams play each other twice this season. They will be in Columbus on November 29 and in Calgary on December 3. Expect those games to have Gaudreau tributes to start things off. This season will be played with a heavy heart around the league as players, coaches, and fans remember the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.