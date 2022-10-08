George Springer receives promising injury update after getting plunked by Luis Castillo

It was a tough start to the Wild Card Series for the Toronto Blue Jays as they dropped a 4-0 decision to the visiting Seattle Mariners in Game 1. But the Jays may have escaped disaster as X-rays on star outfielder George Springer’s left wrist came back negative.

Springer was hit by a Luis Castillo pitch in the eighth inning. The pain immediately registered as Springer went down, and it appeared the outfielder feared the injury may have been severe.

However, manager John Schneider reported after the game that no break was revealed, and that he is hopeful that Springer will be able to play in Game 2 Saturday. “Hoping he’s good to go,” Schneider said.

The Blue Jays lineup is loaded with big hitters in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman, but Springer is a huge key to their lineup. He had two hits against Castillo, and he has a strong history of postseason success. Springer has blasted 19 playoff and World Series home runs in 64 career postseason games, 63 of which came with the Houston Astros.

George Springer hit .267/.342/.472 during the regular season with 25 home runs, 89 runs scored, 76 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He has battled multiple injuries this year, including an elbow issue that landed him on the IL in August.

The Blue Jays big bats were silenced by Castillo, who pitched 7.1 innings and struck out 5 batters while allowing six hits. Castillo did not allow any extra-base hits.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (3.35 ERA, 205 strikeouts) to the mound Saturday in Game 2. The Mariners will try to win the best-of-3 series with former Blue Robbie Ray (3.71 ERA, 212 stirkeouts) on the mound.