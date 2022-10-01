John Schneider strongly hints at Blue Jays’ potential game 1 MLB Playoffs starter

The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for the 2022 MLB Playoffs. While they still have to secure their seed in the American League Wild Card race, it sounds like manager John Schneider has already decided that Alek Manoah will be their Game 1 starter in their opening series no matter who their opponent is.

John Schneider says having options is great but that the team would feel “very, very good” about having Alek Manoah on the mound for Game 1 of a wildcard series. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) October 1, 2022

This wasn’t ever really a question for John Schneider and the Blue Jays. Despite having a lot of solid starting pitchers at their disposal, Manoah has easily been having the best season of the bunch, and has guided the rotation throughout the season as fellow starters Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi have struggled and sport ERAs above five.

Manoah’s statline on the season (16-7, 2.24 ERA, 180 K, 0.99 WHIP) highlight him as one of the most consistent pitchers in the majors. He hasn’t missed a turn in the rotation for Toronto this season, and leads the American League in innings pitched with 196. That consistency helped the Blue Jays overcome a slow start to the season and emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the majors.

While nothing is set in stone yet, it sounds like Schneider has settled on Manoah as his Game 1 starter, which isn’t necessarily surprising. Kevin Gausman and Ross Stripling have been solid starters behind Manoah, but their numbers don’t come close to matching his.

With Manoah on the hill to open their postseason slate of games, the Blue Jays will have a great shot at beating whoever they go up against. While that much is clear, Toronto’s postseason success may depend on how the pitchers behind him perform, and Manoah may ultimately end up having to take on an even bigger load for the Blue Jays if they struggle.