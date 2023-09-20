Blueface and Lil Baby have been trading subliminal shots online following a recent feud that escalated when Lil Baby dissed Blueface in an unreleased song, HipHopDX reports. The tension between the two rappers had been simmering for some time, but it reached a boiling point when Lil Baby debuted a track where he questioned, “F*ck is a Blueface?”

Blue, not one to back down, responded with his own diss track titled “Baby Momma Drama.” In the track, Blue mocked Lil Baby, suggesting that he didn't really know him and alluded to a moment where another man touched Lil Baby inappropriately. Blueface rapped, “Lil Baby thought he knew me, how you let another grown man feel up on your booty? You n*ggas really industry, I am really in the streets.”

The feud between Blue and Baby dates back to February when Blueface confronted his then-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, on Instagram Live over her conversation with Baby at a party. Blue expressed his concerns about Rock interacting with too many rappers, leading to tension between them.

On Twitter, Lil Baby responded to Blueface's lyrics with a cryptic message, writing, “Whooo? Y'all stop playing 😤.” Blueface appeared to respond by saying, “You know who 😈.”

The back-and-forth between the two rappers has garnered attention from fans and the hip-hop community. It remains to be seen whether this feud will escalate further or eventually be resolved, but for now, both Blueface and Baby seem willing to engage in subliminal shots through their music and social media.