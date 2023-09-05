Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has taken an unexpected twist, with the revelation that they might be more than just partners – they could be cousins, according to the rapper's mother, HipHopDX reports.

Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, made the surprising claim on her Instagram Stories. She shared her discovery, suggesting that Chrisean Rock's mother has the same Dorsey family name as her. She hinted at the possibility that they are related and even jokingly suggested that they might need a DNA test for their newborn child.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's journey as a couple has been far from ordinary. They first gained attention in December 2020 when Chrisean Rock signed with Blueface's label after a highly publicized altercation with her previous partner.

Recently, Chrisean Rock gave birth to her and Blueface's first child together, a baby boy named Chrisean Malone, revealing her government name in the process. The birth was live-streamed on Instagram, with Chrisean surrounded by friends and family. Interestingly, Blueface was not present at the birth, as he was reportedly partying with his current girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, who is also the mother of one of his children.

Blueface has not publicly commented on the surprising claim that he and Chrisean might be cousins. Regardless of their familial ties, this revelation has added an unexpected layer to their already intriguing relationship.

As the story continues to unfold, fans and followers are left wondering about the true nature of the connection between Blueface and Chrisean Rock, and how this newfound information will impact their lives and the upbringing of their child.