ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues hit the road as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Blues come into Friday night sitting at 18-17-4 on the year, which is sixth in the Central Division. They are heading into the game on Friday with the Senators coming off a victory in the Winter Classic over the Blackhawks. The Blues will play at home against the Senators on Friday, before hitting the road and playing this game in Columbus.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets come into the game at 16-17-6 on the year, sitting in fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are coming off a game with the Detroit Red Wings. the Blue Jackets took the 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Red Wings would add three goals in the first period to take the lead. Still, the Blue Jackets would score twice in the second period to tie the game. The game would be tied after each team scored in the third period, but the Red Wings would score with just 36 seconds left in the game to take the victory over the Blue Jackets.

Here are the Blues-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Blue Jackets Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +105

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Blues vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

Robert Thomas leads the top line for the Blues while leading the team in assists and second on the team in points this year. He has eight goals and 21 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Thomas is joined by Pavel Buchnevich on the top line. Buchnevich comes into the game with nine goals and 15 assists on the year, fourth on the team in points. Finally, Brandon Saad rounds out the line, coming into the game with four goals and six assists.

Meanwhile, Jordan Kyrou currently leads the team in points, coming in on the second line. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 16 assists, good for 32 points. His goal total also leads the team. Kyrou has scored three and added five assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn has six goals and 14 assists. The line is rounded out by Dylan Holloway, who has 14 goals and 12 assists.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 10-14-3 on the year with a .897 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average. Binnington is coming off a great win, stopping 28 of 30 shots in a win over the Blackhawks. It was the second time in three goals giving up two or fewer goals.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Zach Werenski has been great this year, leading the team in points this year from the blue line. He comes in with 12 goals and 31 assists, also leading the team in assists this year. He has five goals and 13 assists on the power play. meanwhile, Damon Severson has six goals and 11 assists on the year, also providing production from the blue line. Finally, Cole Sillinger has six goals and 15 assists on the year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

It is Kirill Marchenko who is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in goals, playing on the first line. He comes in with 16 goals and 26 assists, good for 42 points. He also has a goal and 12 assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan. Monahan is third on the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 23 assists, with four goals and three assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Dmitri Voronko, who has 13 goals and 11 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 12-10-3 on the year with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .88 save percentage. While he did struggle in his last start, he has had some solid starts as of late. He has three starts in his last five above .910 in save percentage, while allowing two or fewer goals in two of them.

Final Blues-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. The Blues have been solid on defense, sitting 14th in the NHL in goals against per game, but they are struggling to score, scoring just 2.69 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are scoring 3.31 goals per game, but they are 31st in the NHL in goals against per game. The Blues have the better goaltender in this one and have been scoring better. They get the win.

Final Blues-Jackers Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+105)