The St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks may not have been a must-watch game over the past few seasons. However, the debuts of Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini for the Sharks will have plenty tuning in on Thursday night. The Blues are 1-0 after starting the season with a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. It's time for an NHL odds, prediction, and pick for the Blues-Sharks.

Here are the Blues-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Sharks Odds

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -164

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Blues vs. Sharks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet 360

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks knew that one area they had to improve to be better in 2024-25 was at goaltender. San Jose made a massive splash in the offseason by upgrading their goaltending situation for the foreseeable future, adding Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators. Askarov missed training camp with an ankle injury so he will start the season in the American Hockey League. The Sharks will enter the season with Mackenzie Blackwood as their starting goaltender, a downgrade from the young Russian goaltender. Blackwood had a 3.45 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 2023-24.

The Blues woke up against the Kraken on Tuesday after a slow start to the game. Their offense was hot, led by Jordan Kyrou, but their offseason offer sheet additions also stepped up. Philip Broberg scored the tying goal off an assist by Dylan Holloway in between Kyrou's two goals.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's an exciting time in the shark tank with some young prospects making their NHL debuts on Thursday night. Will Smith was the Sharks' first-round draft pick in 2023 and signed his professional contract this summer after one year at Boston College. Many expected him to stay for his sophomore season, but the addition of another young star may have swayed his decision to turn pro. The Sharks drafted Macklin Celebrini first-overall this past season from Smith's college rival Boston University. Celebrini is an elite young talent and could be the piece that leads San Jose back to the success they had in the mid-2010s.

The Blues rebounded from a poor start in their season opener to score three unanswered goals and steal a victory from the Seattle Kraken. It was a tale of two games for the Blues, so the question is which version will show up against the Sharks.

Final Blues-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Sharks' offense has much more potential this season with the additions of Celebrini and Smith. However, their defense was the issue in a poor 2023-24 season and it will continue until some of their young blue-liners develop. The Sharks will likely need another season of finishing at the bottom of the standings to grab an elite defenseman at next year's draft, and that will happen with the group they currently have.

The Sharks will be a team to watch in the coming years, and there is plenty of hype around Smith and Celebrini's debuts. They'll both be elite players in the NHL one day, but making your league debut isn't easy. The Sharks could struggle to start the season with their top two centers playing in their first career games, meaning the Blues are the team to back in this game.

Final Blues-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Blues -1.5 (+155)