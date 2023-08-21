Matt Fitzpatrick had a message for Viktor Hovland after the Norwegian shot 61 on the final day to win the BMW Championship, and it's not one that you'll want to be repeating in front of your boss on Monday.

Speaking after the conclusion of the event, Fitzpatrick said, “Yeah, I played great. Can't do anything about a 61. I did just see Viktor – I called him a little s***.”

Fitzpatrick seemed in relatively good spirits and was clearly content with his performance, and fair enough too given that he shot 66-67-66-66 over the course of the tournament. There must, however, be a fairly significant sense of frustration.

Heading into the final day of the tournament he was in a tie for the lead at -11 with Scottie Scheffler, who also shot 66 on Sunday. They had a number of challengers on their heels, but Hovland was a few shots back at -8 and not looming as the most likely to come from behind to win. An incredible seven birdies on the back nine, however, for a 28 on the way in, saw him snatch victory from Fitzpatrick and Scheffler, both of whom finished two shots behind him at -15.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be left to rue a couple of bogeys on the final day, one on the ninth and another on the 14th, but overall he played extremely well throughout the entirety of the tournament and finished strongly with a couple of birdies on the 16th and 17th. Some days, there is no choice but to tip your hat to the opposition, and when that opposition shoots 61, it's one of those days.