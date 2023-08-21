The BMW Championship was full of twists and turns out. Max Homa was the early favorite to win it all but he ended up falling short. Rory McIlroy did his best but it only landed him a fourth-place finish at Olympia Fields Country Club. It was thought that Scottie Scheffler could break away from Matt Fitzpatrick but a bogey prevented all of that from happening. Viktor Hovland knew it was his FedExCup trophy to embrace immediately after an insane performance.

Viktor Hovland hit a crazy new course record during the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. He hit a 28 on the back nine to seal the win for himself. This notched him a score of 61 that eventually led to him winning it all over Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy.

He climbed up the ranks and is now second in the FedExCup standings. This will come useful as the Tour Championship quickly approaches. The Norwegian unveiled his true feelings after getting a second victory this season and fifth in his career, via Golfweek.

"I don't think I've ever shot a lower score than 61": Viktor Hovland after setting course record, winning 2023 BMW Championship pic.twitter.com/MeBg7Q99Rq — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 20, 2023

Everyone was in disbelief when he set the record and shut the door on his rivals. All he could do was highlight the feat and ensured consistency, “I don't think I've ever shot a lower score than 61.”

He acknowledges that this was one of his best performances over rivals like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Notably, his 17th and 18th hole masterclass would be one to remember for generations. It now becomes a question of whether he can finish off strong and win at East Lake.