The Super Bowl Halftime Show is the draw for many of the hundred millions of people who tune into watch the biggest sporting event in the country. This year’s, though, is a bit more special given that the artist, megastar Rihanna, has not performed since the 2018 Grammy’s.

The obligatory going-through-the motions viewing that can sometimes happen in these shows will be replaced by countless worshiping fans who are desperate to see the Barbadian legend in action. Who knows what can be in store? We will give it our best guess here. These are our bold predictions for Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Rihanna will open Halftime Show with “Pon de Replay”

Rihanna has had 14 songs top the Billboard Hot 100, and not one of them is 2005’s “Pon De Replay,” which maxed out at No.2. Yet, it seems like the right song to kick start the proceedings. People that are in Glendale, Arizona to catch the concert live will go bonkers regardless, but it is always smart to set the tone with a song that will ignite the crowd.

It is a cult favorite among many of Rihanna’s fans and would also be a fitting blast from the past given that she has not toured in more than six years. It can be tricky to walk that tightrope of nostalgic tunes and the more current, mainstream hits a younger audience will expect and want. The added “grand return” feel of the show, though, affords Rihanna the rare option to lean into the former without risking much backlash.

Rihanna’s special guest will be T.I.

Alright, calm down. I get it. You were probably expecting Jay Z for “Run this Town,” but that runs the risk of taking some of Rihanna’s spotlight. Now, by no means am I insinuating she is a diva, but the star power of the guest artist should be considerably smaller than that of the headlining act. Two billionaires on one stage might be too much.

With that in mind, the list for possible collaborations shrinks quite a bit. Kanye West likely did not get a call and Eminem performed in last year’s halftime show. Drake has history with Rihanna, so that could be awkward. Rapper T.I., while being a good candidate to elicit the response, “Have I gone back in time,” did contribute to the underrated “Live Your Life,” most famously featured in 2008’s “The Hangover.”

It does seem to be a bit of a stretch given I have “Pon de Replay” opening, but it would stay in keeping with the feel-good theme. After a long time away from performing, it is not unreasonable to presume Rihanna just wants to have a good time.

Rihanna will close Halftime Show with “We Found Love”

We have come this far, why not end with another shocker? This take relies heavily on Rihanna’s presumed mindset going into this performance. She had a baby with rapper ASAP Rocky last year, which could have her in an upbeat kind of mood.

Moreover, the social climate is as tense as ever these days, and could motivate Rihanna to cover a topic that should be more unifying like romance. “Umbrella” or “Diamonds” seem like the front runners for a grand finale, but you cannot account for Rihanna’s vastly different personal circumstances in the time that has passed.

Whatever happens at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, it should be quite the spectacle. Even more so than usual probably.