You can read about Boothill's kit here. Note that his details have not been revealed yet, and these are all information that came via an unofficial source. These data may change upon Boothill's release.
Boothill is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of the Hunt. He's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2. This update is scheduled to go live on May 8, 2024.
Pre-farming for a Level 80 Boothill
First, here are all of the materials he needs to get to level 80.
Boothill Ascension Materials
- Memory Zone Meme drops:
- 15 Tatters of Thought
- 15 Fragments of Impression
- 15 Shards of Desires
- Stagnant Shadow (Clock Studios Theme Park) drops:
- 65 IPC Work Permit
- 887,800 Credits
- (anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP:
- 289 Traveler's Guide
- 3 Adventure Log
- 3 Travel Encounters
The Stagnant Shadow node in the Clock Studios Theme Park is not yet available, as it will go live in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2 alongside Boothill and Robin, both of whom need this material.
You can start farming the drops from the Memory Zone Memes, and you probably already have a lot of these in stock if you're all caught up in Penacony.
Boothill Materials: Traces
Maxing all of Boothill's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) and all Traces will require the following materials.
- Memory Zone Meme drops:
- 41 Tatters of Thought
- 56 Fragments of Impression
- 58 Shards of Desires
- Calyx (SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue) drops:
- 18 Meteoric Bullet
- 69 Destined Expiration
- 139 Countertemporal Shot
- Echo of War (Penacony Grand Theater) drops:
- 12 ???
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
- ~3,000,000 Credits
The only drops you can pre-farm now are the Memory Zone Meme drops. Both the Calyx and the Echo of War are still unavailable as of Version 2.1.
It should also be expected that the Echo of War will require considerable progress in the Trailblaze Mission of Version 2.2. This may hinder your plan of immediately getting a max-raised Boothill on your squad. However, these worries are squashed if Boothill ends up in the Warp Banner during the second half of the patch. Currently, the arrangement of banners in Version 2.2 is unknown, even through leaks.
Tracks of Destiny are incredibly rare and can be acquired from limited-time events or as rewards from the regularly resetting end-game content like Simulated Universe.
Pre-Farming for Boothill's Signature Light Cone
Boothill's signature Light Cone is called “Sailing Towards A Second Life.”
- Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 60% and Break DMG dealt by the wearer ignores 20% of the target's DEF. When the wearer hits an enemy target, the target receives 1% more DMG. This effect can stack up to a maximum of 6 stacks and is only effective on the most recent target hit by the wearer.
To upgrade it to the max level, you will need the following materials:
- Memory Zone Meme drops:
- 20 Tatters of Thought
- 20 Fragments of Impression
- 14 Shards of Desires
- Calyx (SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue) drops:
- 4 Meteoric Bullet
- 12 Destined Expiration
- 15 Countertemporal Shot
- 385,000 Credits
These are also the same materials you would need for Boothill himself, so you can hit two birds with one stone. If you're sufficiently farmed for these, you can start farming his Planar Ornaments and Relic Sets.
