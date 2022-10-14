Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

The 2022-23 NBA season starts in just four days for the Boston Celtics. Their October 18th matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers is the first game of the entire NBA regular season, so the world will be watching.

But Boston’s opener would draw a lot of attention regardless of its time slot. Coming off a successful 2021-22 campaign that saw a miraculous midseason turnaround and subsequent NBA Finals appearance, the Celtics have unfinished business. Plus, after an offseason of drama and controversy, Boston will look forward to the regular season starting and use it as a new beginning.

What will 2022-23 hold for the Boston Celtics? Can they finally deliver banner 18 to a championship-starved fanbase? With those big questions in mind, here are three bold predictions for Boston’s 2022-23 NBA season.

3. Jaylen Brown makes his first All-NBA team

Throughout the offseason, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was brought up in trade talks. This is nothing new for the 25-year-old, yet rumors of him being swapped for Kevin Durant were constant and quite public.

After all that led to nothing, Brown was then asked how he felt being the subject of trade rumors. Instead of voicing his displeasure, he sounded ready to move on and perform at the highest level of his career.

Jaylen Brown on trade discussions this summer: “All I can say is I’m here and ready to play basketball … I’m excited to start the journey.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 26, 2022

Brown is already a star in the league, with a Finals appearance and All-Star nod to his name. However, these trade talks and other means of disrespect have given him something else to play for: A chance to prove people wrong. With even greater motivation coming into the season, Brown should be set for the best year of his career.

There have been glimpses of what he’s capable of in preseason. Brown led the Celtics in scoring in their first three contests while never playing more than 27 minutes per game. He hasn’t missed a step with his shooting, either, particularly from beyond the arc.

If Brown can carry his superb preseason performance into the regular season and use the disrespect he’s faced as fuel, there’s no reason to think he can’t make an All-NBA team in 2023. He’s shown the potential to be a top-15 player in the league and with him healthy and motivated, there’s no telling what his peak is.

2. Jayson Tatum is an MVP finalist

Speaking of motivation, Tatum should have no shortage of it heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. After a disappointing Finals appearance that saw him struggle late, the 24-year-old was haunted by Boston’s failures. But following an offseason that was filled with rest and relaxation, Tatum now has new fuel to take his squad back to the Finals and perform at an even higher level.

Playoff struggles aside, the Celtics’ franchise player had a stellar 2021-22 regular season that saw him put up 26.9 points per game and earn an All-NBA First Team nod. With greater motivation and obvious talent, Tatum could make a case for MVP this season.

During preseason there have already been moments where Tatum looks leagues above his opponents.

GIVE US ALL THE SPIN MOVES pic.twitter.com/gzt6Thvdkw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 6, 2022

Of course, it’s preseason and there are plenty of other MVP contenders this season. However, the fact that NBA GMs listed Tatum as the second-best small forward in the game right now speaks to his overall ability and potential to compete for an MVP trophy.

1) The Boston Celtics return to the NBA Finals

A few months ago, claiming the Celtics would return to the NBA’s promised land would not be much of a take. Yet, after a ludicrous offseason that saw key injuries, trade drama and a suspended head coach, it’s a bit bold to say the Celtics will overcome all that adversity.

So far in the preseason, though, the Celtics look calm and focused. The outside noise from head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension hasn’t rattled them or made them look distracted. Furthermore, Boston’s great acquisition of guard Malcolm Brogdon should elevate the team on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Brogdon is a solid passer and playmaker who can give the Celtics what they were missing last season.

Malcolm Brogdon with a dime 🪙 He has 5 assists thus far.pic.twitter.com/aihEOeNsUk — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) October 2, 2022

If Brogdon and Boston stay healthy during the upcoming season, a return to the Finals is a real possibility for the Green Team. A lot of things have to play out in the Celtics’ favor for that to happen, but they have the talent, defense and stardom to make a deep run in next year’s playoffs.