Boston College football just landed a talented ex-Alabama quarterback in the transfer portal. The Eagles are looking to find stability at the sport's most important position after the starter for most of the year, Thomas Castellanos, transferred to Florida State. Overall, BC's first year under head coach Bill O'Brien was successful. The program has a chance to reach its highest win total since 2009 in the Pinstripe Bowl against Nebraska. At the same time, the Eagles have been busy in the portal, adding quarterback Dylan Lonergan.

College Football Senior Writer for ESPN, Peter Thamel, confirmed the news of Lonergan's move to Chestnut Hill. The redshirt freshman is a former 4-star recruit out of Snellville, Georgia. This move hints at an intriguing quarterback competition that Boston College is set to have next year.

Boston College has a chance to move up in the ACC standings next year

The Eagles finished the regular season 7-5 and 4-4 in the ACC, finishing ninth in the conference overall. Boston College's best win came against No. 21 Syracuse on November 9th. Bill O'Brien and company probably did not expect that fact after they pulled the upset over then-No. 10 Florida State earlier in the year.

Thomas Castellanos started eight games in 2024. The junior threw for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, an elite ratio. However, Castellanos only had the 111th-best QBR in the country. Bill O'Brien was clearly frustrated with the starting QB's production this year and boldly benched Castellanos against Syracuse. This was a move that led to the starting quarterback's eventual departure from the program.

Redshirt junior Grayson James ultimately has taken over under center ever since. The Duncanville, Texas native has done an excellent job as the new starting QB, throwing for six touchdowns and two interceptions. James' QBR, through the new starter's limited action, is more than twice as high as Castellanos'. The Eagles only lost one game when the junior started, which came in a close loss against then-No. 14 SMU.

Overall, with James' production at QB, Dylan Lonergan is by no means the guaranteed starter in Chestnut Hill next season. Boston College's current QB will have another opportunity to prove himself against Nebraska on December 28th. Lonergan, however, is the former No. 36th recruit in the country. While he saw limited action with the Crimson Tide, the Georgia native clearly has the talent to play at a high level in the FBS.

SMU football's qualification into the College Football Playoff has ultimately given programs like Boston College reason to believe they can make the twelve-team playoff eventually. While Dylan Lonergan is not in Tuscaloosa anymore, it's still fair for him to have hefty postseason goals with this new program.