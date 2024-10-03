ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams looking for their first FBS wins face-off as Bowling Green visits Akron. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Bowling Green-Akron prediction and pick.

Bowling Green comes in sitting at 1-3 on the year. They opened the year with a win over Fordham but then would lose close games. They held a half-time lead over Penn State but would fall 34-27. They then had a close game against Texas A&M. Bowling Green would be down 13-3 at the half, but make it a 20-17 game going into the fourth. Still, they would lose 26-20. Bowling Green would then have the 27-23 lead against Old Dominion last in the fourth quarter. Still, they allowed a touchdown with 24 seconds left to fall 30-27.

Akron is 1-4 on the year. They have not been close in their losses. Akron lost 52-6 to Ohio State and then 49-17 to Rutgers. They would beat Colgate 31-20, but then fall to South Carolina 50-7 and Ohio 30-10.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Akron Odds

Bowling Green: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -780

Akron: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +530

Over: 50.5 (-112)

Under: 50.5 (-108)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Akron

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Connor Bazelak leads the way for Bowling Green. He has completed 87 of 133 passes this year for 975 yards and five touchdowns. Still, he has thrown four interceptions this year. Bazelak has been sacked four times but has run in a touchdown.

Bazelak’s top target this year has been tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He has 37 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He is also averaging 14.6 yards per carry. Malcolm Johnson Jr has also been solid. He has 16 receptions for 159 yards this year and a score. Finally, runningback Jamal Johnson has 13 receptions for 107 yards this year. Johnson has run for 47 yards as well on the ground with a touchdown. Terion Stewart has led the ground game. He has 47 carries for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Jaison Patterson has also run 35 times for 151 yards and a score.

Bowling Green is 86th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 79th in opponent yards per game. They are 116th against the run while sitting 26th against the pass. Joseph Sipp Jr. has been solid this year. He leads the team with 27 tackles and has three sacks. Anthony Hawkins has also been solid. He is third on the team in tackles while sitting with three sacks. Bowling Green has 12 sacks on the year while also having two takeaways on the year.

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Akron is led by Ben Finley this year. He has completed 89 of 153 passes for 855 yards. He has seven touchdowns this year, but he has struggled with pressure. He has been sacked 11 times while he has thrown six interceptions on the year. His top target this year has been Adrian Norton. He has 17 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Bobby Golden has 14 receptions for 217 yards and a score. Tight end Jake Newell has also been solid. He has 24 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Jordan Simmons leads the way. He has 35 carries on the year for 182 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this year. Also, Charles Kellom has 30 carries for 89 yards this year. He has also brought in 16 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Akron is 131st in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 120th in opponent yards per game. They are 83rd against the pass and 127th against the rush. Bryan McCoy has led the way with 45 tackles this year while having a pass breakup. Meanwhile, Darrian Lewis is second on the team in tackles, while having three pass breakups and an interception. Further, CJ Nunnally and Bennett Adler both have two sacks this year. Akron has forced six turnovers while having seven sacks on the year.

Final Bowling Green-Akron Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Bowling Green-Akron tilt favor Bowling Green, even though Bowling Green does not have an FBS win this year. Still, all three losses are under a score. Against Penn State, Texas A&M, and Old Dominion, they have lost by a combined 16 points. Meanwhile, Akron has been getting blown out in each game. Their four losses saw Akron struggle to score in each one, scoring just 40 points in those four games. While their defense is 131st in the nation in opponent points, the offense is 133rd in points per game this year. They lost their four games by an average of over 45 points. Take Bowling Green in this one.

Final Bowling Green-Akron Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green -15.5 (-110)