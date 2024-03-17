If you were a fan of the '90s hit Boy Meets World and Pod Meets World, here's some potentially exciting news.
Deadline reports that the alums of the popular show about teenagers getting through school, life, relationships, and more might be getting a documentary based on the podcast.
The news broke in Hartford, Connecticut, when the majority of the alums got together for a panel at '90s Con.
The group of actors consisted of — get ready for it — Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Bonnie Bartlett Daniels (Dean Lila Bolander), Betsey Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews) and Anthony Tyler Quinn (Jonathan Turner).
Ben Savage, who was one of the leads as Cory Matthews, was missing. Matthew Lawrence and Lindsay Ridgeway were also not in attendance.
What's to come of Pod Meets World documentary
As for what's potential to come, Fishel, Strong, and Friedle, co-hosts of Pod Meets World, discussed a project to film the podcast into a documentary series or a one-off thing.
“We aren't even sure if it's ever gonna go anywhere or not,” Fishel said. “We're not necessarily intending on doing anything with it. But like, Bon [Bonnie Bartlett Daniels] mentioned, this has been such an amazing group of people that we have been able to stay in touch with for all this time. It really kicked into high gear last year when we started the podcast and we started doing some live shows.”
Fishel added, “So, at some point, Rider, the creator of the idea of the podcast, also said to us, ‘Do you think we should record any of this and do like a documentary of the experiences?'”
He also said they “have this footage of us on the show” but “don't have a ton of behind-the-scenes footage.”
Fishel continued, “We have some some [footage], but not a lot. And [Rider] said, ‘I think there's going to be a time, whether it's in five years, 10 years, or another 30 years, where we're going to look back on the experience that we're all having now and wish we could relive it and experience it again.' So, we have a little film crew who has been interviewing fans at our live shows who's here with us this weekend. And, you know, went to dinner with all of us last night.”
Finally, she noted, “Even if we never air it anywhere, it's just for us. But yeah, we're really excited about it.”
Boy Meets World ran from 1993 to 2000 on ABC. Eventually, a spinoff called Girl Meets World was created. It ran from 2014 to 2017 on the Disney Channel. The podcast Pod Meets World started in June 2022. On the podcast, discussions about episodes, castmates, and more are talked about.