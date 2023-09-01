Selena Gomez is embracing her single life and isn't afraid to be clear about her dating standards. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA, she discussed her perspective on relationships, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” Selena candidly stated. “I'm not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'”

So, what are these requirements? Gomez keeps it refreshingly simple: “You gotta be cool, man,” she explained. “Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

When pressed on her criteria by co-host Tony Fly, Gomez replied with a laugh, “Yeah, I think so. We'll see.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Selena Gomez might be enjoying her single era, but it doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about the future. More on her requirements when it comes to dating here: https://t.co/6G7hbICXk2.(🎥: @siriusxm) pic.twitter.com/xtmamQIyyL — E! News (@enews) August 31, 2023

Earlier in the interview, Selena Gomez also shared her thoughts on being single and finding happiness within herself. “I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I, I just want to be happy with who I am, so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be,” she expressed.

Selena Gomez has been in the public eye for her past relationships with notable figures like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, but she's now focused on personal growth and staying true to herself.

In her own words, Selena Gomez is making it clear that having standards doesn't equate to high maintenance, and she's not compromising her values when it comes to dating.