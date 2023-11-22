An insider reveals what Brad Pitt has to say over Pax's resurfaced rant about him via an alleged private Instagram story.

Recent headlines about Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, allegedly branding him a “world-class a–hole” in a resurfaced social media post have left the Hollywood star unfazed, according to Page Six.

Despite reports suggesting Pitt finds the situation “depressing” and “frustrating.” An insider close to the actor refutes these claims. The source emphasizes Pitt's commitment to keeping his children out of the public eye, especially concerning his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie and their ongoing custody battle.

So far, Pitt has refrained from discussing his children in the media. He also maintained a discreet stance on family matters.

“This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things,” the insider remarked.

Screenshots from Pax Jolie-Pitt's alleged private Instagram account circulated online, revealing a post where, on Father's Day in 2020, he reportedly criticized his estranged father. The then-16-year-old accused Pitt of lacking consideration and empathy toward his younger siblings. “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a–hole!!”

Per Page six, the insider decries the dredging up of past issues, emphasizing the impact on the entire family. Pitt, who shares six children with Jolie, has faced scrutiny since their 2016 split.

Recently, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, during her sorority induction at Spelman College, omitted “Pitt” from her name, following a similar choice made by her brother Maddox in 2021.

Now, before the million-dollar lawsuit over the winery, Angelin Jolie also detailed physical and verbal abuse during a plane ride. Although Brad Pitt denies it.

The couple, married from 2014 to 2019, remains in the public eye. Both are navigating the complexities of their post-divorce relationship.