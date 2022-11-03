Brandin Cooks, Texans working towards resolution with release ‘unlikely’

The Houston Texans made one of the more surprising decisions at the trade deadline when they opted to not trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks. With the Texans offense floundering, it made sense for the team to move on from Cooks, who is one of the better wide receivers in the league, and get some assets in return for him. But Houston ultimately didn’t do so, and now they are paying the price.

Cooks has already been ruled out for the Texans Week 9 Thursday Night Football action against the Philadelphia Eagles, which isn’t surprising given he hasn’t practiced all week for Houston. Cooks clearly wanted out of Houston at the deadline, but a deal never materialized. Now, the Texans are trying to work towards a resolution with Cooks, although it doesn’t seem likely they will simply release him.

Via Ed Werder:

“As for an eventual resolution between Texans and Brandin Cooks, I’m told It’s a fluid process right now of communication between the two sides. A release described as very unlikely given the contract guarantee obligation and cap implications.”

This isn’t surprising, as the Texans wouldn’t want to release Cooks after they turned down teams interested in giving them draft picks for him at the deadline. It would also result in a dire salary cap situation considering Cooks’ current contract, so if there is a resolution to be reached, it likely won’t result in Cooks being released.

For now, Cooks won’t be taking the field with the Texans in at least their Week 9 contest, but there’s a chance he won’t be suiting up for Houston for the remainder of the season. Whatever the case may be, Cooks’ status with the Texans is worth keeping an eye on, and it will be interesting to see what this potential resolution may look like.