The Atlanta Braves are on the road to take on the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Giants Projected Starters

Max Fried vs. Logan Webb

Max Fried (7-6) with a 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 116.1 innings pitched, 110K/42BB, .233 oBA

Last Start: at Colorado Rockies: No Decision, 5 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 70 innings pitched, 71K/25BB, .191 oBA

Logan Webb (10-8) with a 3.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 157 innings pitched, 133K/40BB, .259 oBA

Last Start: vs. Detroit Tigers: Win, 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.49 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 76 innings pitched, 58K/14BB, .230 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Giants Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -102

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs. Giants

Time: 3:45 PM ET/12:45PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have played well against the Giants this season, but especially this year. They have not hit the ball well, but their pitching has been lights out. The Giants have scored just three runs off the Braves through the first two games this series, and it is the reason Atlanta has won. If the Braves can continue to be lights out on the mound, they will be able to win this game.

San Francisco is just middle of the pack when it comes to hitting. Fried does a few things well that will cause the Giants to struggle. Firstly, Fried is in the 98th percentile in average exit velocity, 86th percentile in barrel percentage, 90th percentile in hard hit percentage, and 96th percentile in ground ball rate. Fried's ability to get weak contact, and get a lot of ground balls is reason to believe the Braves will win this game.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Webb is having a good season, but his last three games have been even better. In his last three starts, Webb is 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA. In 21.2 innings pitched in those starts, Webb has 18 strikeouts, and he has allowed just 13 hits. He is pitching lights out at the moment, and the Giants are enjoying his success. As long as Webb continues to pitch well, the Giants will keep winning in games he starts.

Webb has already started against the Braves earlier this season. That game was in Early July, so it was still pretty recent. In that game, Webb earned the win by allowing just two earned runs through seven innings pitched and striking out six. This is the type of start Webb needs to have to give the Giants another win. The Braves are not the same offensive team this season, so it is likely Webb can have another good start.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants and Braves have played some very good games this season. Their games have been fun to watch. This game should be no different. As for a winner, it will come down to which pitcher can be better. I am going to take the Giants to win this game. Logan Webb has been great lately, and I think that will be the case Thursday afternoon.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-116)