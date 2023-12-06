The Atlanta Braves agreed to a contract on Wednesday with veteran outfielder Leury Garcia in MLB free agency

The Atlanta Braves and veteran outfielder Leury Garcia are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

“Outfielder Leury Garcia is in agreement on a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves, source said. The deal includes an invite to spring training,” Murray reported.

The Braves have been linked to a number of notable players in free agency and on the trade market. Atlanta also understands how important depth is. They have made multiple depth moves already this offseason and Leury Garcia projects to be a potential key outfielder for the ball club.

Braves add outfield depth

Garcia isn't someone who will instantly excite the Braves fanbase. He's enjoyed a long and productive big league career though.

He began his career in 2013 with the Texas Rangers, but later ended up with the Chicago White Sox that same season. Garcia has since played exclusively for the White Sox.

Overall, he owns a career slash line of .253/.293/.350 to go along with a .644 OPS. Garcia is not the best offensive performer but he's enjoyed some good moments over the years.

His primary value stems from his defensive versatility though. In addition to the outfield, Garcia has experience playing shortstop and second base. Atlanta could utilize him all over the field if he makes the team out of spring training.

This is a low-risk move, but it has the potential to impact the Braves in a major way.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Braves' offseason as they are made available.