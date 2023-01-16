The Atlanta Braves have signed 21 players during the team’s second annual sanction-free signing period, including 17-year-old Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa.

Sunday marked the Braves’ second international signing period free of sanctions, and the team made the most of it, signing over 20 players to various contracts, per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Guanipa was the highest-profile prospect of the lot; the Braves and Guanipa had been linked to one another in reports.

The Braves were allowed to use exactly $5,284,000 during the international signing period, but players signed for $10,000 or less do not count towards that bonus pool figure. Guanipa was ranked at No. 34 by the MLB, but FanGraphs had him rated much higher at No. 6.

“Guanipa is aggressive at the plate and swings with intent to do damage. He has shown plus bat speed and the ability to drive the ball to the gaps,” MLB Pipelines wrote in its report. “He should hit for average and his raw power is emerging. On defense, he displays plus instincts in the outfield. Combine his natural abilities with average to solid-average run times, and he should stay in center field.”