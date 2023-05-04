Kyle Wright won a major league-leading 21 games on the mound for the Atlanta Braves in 2022. He may not see the field for 21 starts in 2023, as he is on the injured list for the second time this season.

Wright was pulled from his last start in the third innings after his velocity dipped more than two miles per hour. He felt discomfort in the second inning but could carry on until it got worse in the third. He is going on the injured list with right shoulder soreness.

“It sucks,” Wright said. “I didn’t feel good enough to keep going,” Wright said. “At that point, I wasn’t being smart. I give Kranny (pitching coach Rick Kranitz) a lot of credit for protecting me from myself.”

Wright started the season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation, making his debut on April 11. He has a 5.79 ERA in five starts, allowing multiple runs in all but one start. Wright had a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts last season, finishing 10th in NL Cy Young Award voting.

The Braves have overcome a number of injuries to sit atop the NL East standings. They are an NL-best 21-10, winning Wright’s start on Wednesday over the Miami Marlins. Wright was removed in the third inning. He gave up four runs, three of them earned on six hits and a walk. He struck out three hitters.

Kyle Wright was a key member of the Braves’ pitching staff last season and figures to be this year, but injuries have slowed his progression in 2023. The Braves have faired well without him, but surely wish he could stay healthy and be part of the rotation for the bulk of the season.