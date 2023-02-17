Mike Soroka hasn’t pitched for the Atlanta Braves since the 2020 season. As the Braves begin their Spring Training, Soroka is already dealing with even more injury woes.

Soroka is dealing with hamstring tightness, via Grant McAuley of 92.2 The Game. While the Braves don’t believe it’s a major issue, they plan on playing it safe with Soroka.

Mike Soroka ruptured his Achilles’ tendon just three starts into his 2020 campaign. In 2021, Soroka suffered a setback while walking back to the Braves’ clubhouse and re-tore his Achilles. He has been battling back from his twice-torn Achilles ever since.

The pair of injuries halted what looked to be a blossoming career for Soroka. In 2019, the right-handed earned his first All Star nod, finishing sixth in Cy Young voting and second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He pitched to a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA and a 142/41 K/BB ratio.

However, for as impressive as that season was, Soroka has been unable to capitalize on it. He hasn’t thrown more than 25.2 innings in the MLB career outside of the 2019 season. Soroka is hopeful he can put his injuries behind him and return to the mound in 2023.

Soroka’s triumphant return has hit another roadblock as he battles through hamstring tightness. However, early on in Spring Training, it isn’t the scariest concern. Still, Soroka has suffered two season-ending injuries over the last two seasons. Even if it’s just hamstring tightness, Braves’ fans want to see Soroka fully healthy and pitching at an All Star level again. The Braves wouldn’t mind having him back in their rotation either.