Spencer Strider's young career with the Atlanta Braves is off to an excellent start. However, even the best players have their off days. In Monday's start vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, Strider lasted just 2 2/3 innings and gave up six earned runs while striking out just three batters. He reached new career lows in innings pitched and strikeouts with one of the worst starts of his career, per David O'Brien of the Athletic.

The first two innings went smoothly for the Braves' hard-throwing righty. Strider gave up just one hit and struck out three. But the third inning brought trouble.

Liover Peguero opened things up with a leadoff double. Two groundouts scored the run, and it looked like Strider would escape with limited damage. Unfortunately for the Braves, Strider was unable to get the final out, and the next six Pirates reached base.

Michael Tonkin replaced Strider after five runs scored, and Tonkin gave up one more hit that allowed the runner on third to score as well.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the time of writing this, the game is in a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning. The Pirates are up 7-5, so the Braves might still pull it out.

Strider continues to mow through hitters with strikeouts. He recently surpassed one of his own records set in his rookie year. The 123.1 innings it took him to reach 200 strikeout this year are the fewest in MLB history.

However, Strider has struggled with allowing hard contact this year in comparison to 2022; his barrel percentage allowed to opposing hitters is up nearly four percent. Two of Strider's recent starts were also rocky — he allowed nine earned runs in 12 total innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago White Sox.

In any case, Spencer Strider is still a great pitcher. After today's start, his ERA climbed close to 4.00, but he's leading the majors in strikeouts and fielding-independent pitching (FIP). With Max Fried back in the rotation, the Braves have a great 1-2 punch as they roll towards the postseason.