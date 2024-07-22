The Atlanta Braves got crushing injury news with Ozzie Albies out for the foreseeable future. Then, on Monday, they agreed to bring in veteran Whit Merrifield. But, hours later, Merrifield suffered an injury ahead of the game against the Cincinnati Reds, per Davey O'Brien of The Athletic.

‘You might not believe it, but it’s true: Whit Merrifield took a ball off a finger of his throwing hand while taking grounders an hour ago, is being evaluated now to make sure there’s no damage. As Snitker said, managing to smile, “Can’t make it up….This year is something else.”'

The Phillies decided to part ways with Merrifield after a rough start to the campaign. He hit just .199 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 53 games for the Phillies. In 2023, Merrifield hit .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBI for the Toronto Blue Jays, so there were higher hopes than the numbers he out up in Philadelphia.

Then, he joined the Braves and stayed in the National League, although it remains to be seen how severe the injury is for the former All-Star.

So, Merrifield is being evaluated for an injury on the same day he signed with the Braves. And, it's just another unreal string of injury luck for the Braves.