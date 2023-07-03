As the 2023 MLB season had reached its midway point, the Atlanta Braves have emerged as one of the hottest teams in all of baseball. With an impressive lineup, dominant pitching rotation, and solid bullpen, the Braves currently hold the best record in the National League (56-27). However, as the All-Star Game and the trade deadline approach, the question arises: Should the Braves consider trading for Shohei Ohtani?

Analyzing the Braves' current lineup, it's difficult to identify any significant weaknesses. They lead the league in home runs (155), slugging percentage (.495), and OPS (.837). Despite having two of their best pitchers on the injured list for most of the season, their starting rotation has remained strong, placing third in wins (33) and fifth in ERA (3.80). The bullpen has also garnered impressive numbers ranking fourth best in saves (27) an ERA (3.52). With what seems like such a complete team, do the Braves need to make any moves, much less an expensive one for Ohtani?

Do the Braves need Shohei Ohtani?

The buzz surrounding the potential trade of Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels' powerhouse slugger and top of the rotation pitcher, has taken center stage this season. The speculation surrounding Ohtani's future has captivated fans and analysts alike, fueling discussions about various trade scenarios. Ultimately, the Angels' playoff contention will play a pivotal role in determining whether Ohtani will be on the move or remain with the team.

Ohtani, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, hasn't given any clear indication where he might want to play next year. The only real indicators are possibly independent of his feelings and more by his work on the field, which is setting up for him to earn the largest contract in MLB history. That therefore leaves only a potential handful of teams that could actually make such a lucrative deal.

Ohtani has expressed admiration for the Angels, the fans, and the overall team atmosphere in Anaheim (emphasizing Anaheim just to be clear), Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times wrote. However, he expressed his desire to win above all else.

Ohtani is perhaps the best baseball player most of us will ever see in our lifetime. As many comparisons as there has been to Babe Ruth, those are really null and void up to this point. No baseball player has currently or had previously the size, speed, power and other abilities combined to play like Ohtani has. Finding a player of his caliber, who can throw 100-mph fastballs and hit 500-foot home runs, is on every GM's shopping list. It's just that usually comes in the form of two players, not in the combination of one. Ohtani is the limited supply in the highly demanded world of baseball talent.

But are the Braves in demand right now?

Should the Braves seek a trade for Ohtani?

Given Ohtani's remarkable abilities, any team would benefit from his presence, regardless of their current roster, even the Braves. But to paraphrase the question of Jeff Goldblum's character in Jurassic Park: “But you were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.” In this case, simply having the financial means to afford Ohtani does not necessarily justify trading for him.

While Ohtani may not be a prehistoric creature or a genetically engineered experiment created in a lab, his unique talents are undeniably rare. He represents a theme park-like attraction that some team will undoubtedly pursue with a record-breaking contract. However, it's important to consider whether a team, like the Braves, should be that team.

As previously mentioned, any team would covet a player like Ohtani. But does that mean every team truly needs him? The league has witnessed instances where players with high-priced contracts have brought more baggage and ego than desired results. Ironically, despite having the the top 2 highest payrolls in the MLB this year, the New York Mets and San Diego Padres have struggled to find success. Stockpiling talent does not always guarantee championships.

A Shohei Ohtani trade could disrupt Braves' roster

Under the direction of GM Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves have been successful in building a cohesive unit, making crafty trades and signing players to team-friendly deals. Yet their strength lies not only in their loads of undeniable talent but in their team camaraderie. Introducing a player like Ohtani could potentially disrupt the team dynamics, jeopardizing the unity that has propelled them to success thus far.

This is not to say that Ohtani would not fit seamlessly into the Braves' roster. In fact, he possesses the rare quality of being both an exceptional teammate and an exemplary figure in the league. But in the oddity of a sport like baseball, a game polluted with numbers, team productivity outweighs individual talent. So, as the old saying goes, “If it ain't broke, don't fix it”.

Braves bad history, lack of future stars

Historically, the Braves have not been known for making flashy trades or indulging in expensive free agent signings. When they have made such moves, they rarely yielded favorable outcomes. Coming behind the previous regime in Atlanta under former GM John Coppolella that was plagued with mismanagement, Anthopoulos has made valiant efforts at making more calculated approaches, which has mostly went in the Braves favor. Surrendering valuable future or current assets for Ohtani may not align with Anthopoulos’ and the Braves long-term strategies.

Considering the Braves' depleted farm system, resulting from trades and recent player promotions over the last several seasons, the potential cost of acquiring Ohtani outweighs any real benefits.

While it would be one of the most exciting moves of the whole season, the Braves shouldn’t seek Ohtani. With a organization that has made calculated moves over the last several years that has given them a loaded roster, while simultaneously drying up their farm system, a trade for Ohtani doesn’t fit their model for success. Thankfully, the Braves don’t need Ohtani, but he might need them.