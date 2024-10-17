Brawl Stars‘ newest Community Event rewards players with a brand new box known as the Dead Box. This limited-time community event will require Brawl Stars players all over the world to rack up a ton of takedowns. Without further ado, we'll explain everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Dead Box Community Event.

How Do You Get Dead Boxes in Brawl Stars?

Expand Tweet

To get 10 Dead Boxes in Brawl Stars, the entire community must get 20 Billion Takedowns by October 31st, 2024. If the goal is completed before then, all players receive their Dead Boxes on October 31st.

Dead Boxes include tons of rewards, including:

Coins

Gadgets

Star Powers

Hypercharges

Brawlers

Cosmetic Items Includes non-exclusive Brawl-o-Ween Skins + 3 new Skins All unlockable skins will also be available in the shop during the event



All Rewards Can you Get From the Brawl Stars Dead Box Event

Although you need 20 billion Takedowns for 10 Dead Boxes, the community event offers other rewards along the way. They include:

Event Start – Double Mastery XP

– Double Mastery XP 5 Billion Takedowns – Double XP

– Double XP 10 Billion Takedowns – Hypercharge Starr Drop

– Hypercharge Starr Drop 15 Billion Takedowns – Double Starr Drops

Brawl Stars Brings Back Three Modes for Halloween Season

Brawl Stars will also be bringing back 3 spooky-themed modes in October during the Community Event. They include:

Zombie Plunder – Bring the opponent's pumpkin to your base twice (similar to Present Plunder)

– Bring the opponent's pumpkin to your base twice (similar to Present Plunder) Dead Weight – Payload but with Coffins

– Payload but with Coffins Zombie Brawl – Volleybrawl but with a zombie head instead of volleyball

While these modes aren't particularly new, all takedowns here will count as double towards the Community event. Therefore, if you really want to reach that 20 billion milestone mark, play these modes.

Brawl Stars Community Giveaway

Lastly, Supercell is giving free rewards to five lucky players who:

Post a screenshot or video of gameplay on X with the hashtag #DeadGame & #BrawlStars

If you're lucky enough, you'll not only earn all the rewards listed above, but you'll get even more in-game items. Although the chances are slim, we wish everyone the best of luck.

Overall, that includes all the major details about the Brawl Stars Dead Box Community Event Event. We hope to earn some nice rewards from these Dead Boxes. In the meantime, check out the Brawl Stars Roadmap for 2024 and 2025 to see what's in store for the future. See you out there during the Dead Game Event.

