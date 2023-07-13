Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios hit up the ESPYs together amid the drama with the wide receiver's ex Sophia Culpo. After the two split in January, Culpo accused Berrios of cheating on her with Earle, which he denied. But now Berrios is over Culpo, and seems to be declaring a relationship with Earle, per TMZ.

After Braxton Berrios' break up with Sophia Culpo, there were rumors of him dating Alix Earle. These rumors caused Culpo to retaliate with cheating allegations, although after he responded to them, her allegations died down.

Culpo told her followers one day that Berrios was spotted out in public with Earle shortly before their breakup. This lead to many, including Culpo, to believe he was cheating on her. After that, Culpo had been calling out her ex, so Berrios took to Instagram to clear the air.

“It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one,” Berrios said in the video, after sharing that he didn't want to start any drama. “And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why.”

Avoiding any specifics, he emphasized that “it had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter.” Instead, Berrios said they “just didn't work out, and that's okay.”

With that response, Culpo quit with her cheating claims. And though they may or may not have cheated, one thing is clear: Berrios and Earle looked like a couple at the ESPYs. Together, they dressed to the nines and posed for photos together on the red carpet.