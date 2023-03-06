Bray Wyatt makes it to the WWE 2K23 roster through post-launch DLC, marking his return to the game since his last appearance in WWE 2K20.

After missing WWE 2K22, Bray Wyatt makes his triumphant return to the WWE 2K roster as part of the fourth post-launch DLC for WWE 2K23. Now that he’s part of the WWE 2K23 roster, the Eater of Worlds can now terrorize his opponents once again in countless players’ Universe Mode bookings. However, the version we’re getting is the white rabbit Bray Wyatt, not The Fiend, or the old cult leader. Also missing in the game is Uncle Howdy, who, to be fair, hasn’t had a match yet on WWE TV but has since featured prominently at SmackDown. Needless to say, we might have to wait until next year before we could have the Wyatt 6 all complete in our games. Or are we? Maybe Visual Concepts has plans to release the rest of the cast without warning when the DLC Pack “Revel with Wyatt” comes out on July 19, 2023.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wyatt, a third-generation wrestler and part of the Rotunda clan, has been a divisive figure within the internet wrestling community. He has been given both the best gimmick and worst gimmick awards by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter multiple times and has been part of matches and feuds labeled as the worst by the same publication. Nonetheless, Wyatt is a multi-time world champion in WWE, having won the WWE Championship once and the WWE Universal Championship twice. He has also won the Raw Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once each.

While Bray Wyatt won’t be available at launch when the game comes out later this March, we’re still happy to confirm that this frequently-requested WWE wrestler will in fact make his return to WWE 2K games this year. Hopefully, that remains the case until next year’s version of the game.