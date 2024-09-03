When Bo Dallas officially made his return to the WWE Universe under the Uncle Howdy moniker earlier this year, it got more than a few fans in their feelings about the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Sporting the final gimmick his brother created before his final hiatus, Dallas and WWE Creative found a way to bring every element into this new storyline, and thus far, fans have really dug the new angle, if for no other reason than it keeps his memory alive into the future.

But how do members of Wyatt's family feel about this very personal new faction? Well JoJo Offerman was asked that very question in an appearance on Southern Wrestling Autographs and revealed just how mixed her feelings have been on the entire situation.

“Yes, of course. It's a very bittersweet thing for me. So, I love it for multiple reasons. I love it for the fact that his legacy is still strong, and he's out there; his spirit is out there through his brother. I love it for Taylor or Bo because if Windham wanted anything in the world, it'd be for his family to succeed, for his brother to succeed,” Offerman explained to fans via Fightful. “So I'm very happy that Bo has that opportunity to kind of carry on this legacy. But it's really hard a lot of the times because it's like a trigger for me. I've learned that, and I've had to put my phone down and completely not watch it at points. That goes back to Samantha [Irvin] or Liv [Morgan]; I'd be like, ‘Hey, can you warn me if it's something today? Because I'll stay off social media.'”

Oh goodness, that's really tough to learn, right? An act that is making so many people around the world happy is actually bringing some genuine pain to someone who needs to be supported, not triggered. Well, that doesn't even makeup half of it, as Offerman had plenty more to say about her role in Wyatt's WWE presentation and how this new version of his IP makes her feel.

Bray Wyatt's music can still be triggering for JoJo Offerman

Discussing her conflicting feelings about the Wyatt Sick6 in WWE, Offerman noted just how much hearing Wyatt's old Code Orange theme can impact her, as she played a big role in getting her character correct.

“I remember the debut, I didn't even know it was happening, and his music hit, and I straight-up could not stop crying all night, it was full-on panic attacks for me. I've had to kind of make it work in the best way that I can because I do support it, and I know I've talked to a lot of them in the group, and they've all said the same thing that they just want to make it the best thing that they possibly could,” Offerman explained.

“So I respect that, and I love that they're doing that, and I love that his legacy is living on, and his kids can see that, but the part that's the worst for me is personal, and it's me, and I spent endless nights with him, working on the song or working on the character, and days and weeks and months, and so much time of my time went into it. He would turn to me when it came to, to choose between three things, he's like, ‘What do you think would feel better?' It was just kind of my opinion, like, ‘Hey, babe, what do you think of this?' So especially when it came to the music though, it was one of those things like the second he heard it, he was like, ‘I need your feedback,' because he knew how in love with music I was, so Jamie from Code Orange reached out to me, and he said very adamant on me being okay with the music being used again, and I said, ‘As long as you okay it, I'm okay with it.' So it's been a process.”

Goodness, while fans are incredibly excited about the prospect of Dallas and the rest of the Wyatt Sick6 keeping the “Eater of Worlds'” legacy alive in professional wrestling, with the surviving Rotunda going so far as to build his current ring gear and moveset around his fallen brother, that very active tribute must be triggering to someone like Offerman, who is still dealing with the loss of her partner. Hopefully, she and her family can find peace in the love and support she receives from fans around the world, as it would appear the Wyatt Sick6 will be around for quite some time.