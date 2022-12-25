By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Five key Denver Broncos players, including receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive end Randy Gregory, will suit up against the Los Angeles Rams despite injury reports listing them as “questionable” one day before, according to a Sunday tweet from DNVR Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens.

Courtland Sutton exited an early-December matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring injury in the second quarter that would sideline him for the next few games. The 27-year-old receiver jokingly told Denver Post Broncos reporter Parker Gabriel his friends thought his injury recovery would have a quicker timeline.

“I think if everything goes the way we want it to go and it keeps trending in the right direction like we want it to, it’ll be nice to be able to go out there and play on Sunday and help the team,” Sutton added.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team was “going to play it safe” with Randy Gregory before a potential reunion between Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“We want to be sure we take care of him,” Hackett said. “He’s been sore after the game. It’d been a while since he had played.

“He’s done a great job in the meetings, done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We’re excited, and we hope he’s going to be able to get out there, but that’ll be more of a game-time decision.”

Offensive lineman Dalton Risner, cornerback K’Waun Williams and running back Latavius Murray will also take the field against the AFC rival, joining an 11-year pro in Wilson as they try to spark hope in a Broncos team fresh off of an elimination from playoff contention.

The Broncos will kick off against the Rams at 2:30 p.m. MST on Christmas Day in SoFi Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.