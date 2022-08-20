3 star Brewers prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push

The Milwaukee Brewers have been involved in a tight race for the division crown in the National League Central most of the 2022 season. But as August begins to come to a close, they are at risk of getting left in the dust by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers are currently sitting four games behind the Cardinals for the top spot in the Central. Their most likely path to the playoffs is now through a wild card spot, where Milwaukeee is sitting just a game behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot in the NL.

The Brewers have a talented enough roster to make a World Series run this season, but they actually have to make the playoffs first. Luckily, with rosters expanding in September, Milwaukee has some reinforcements in their minor league system that could help them out. Let’s take a look at three star prospects that the Brewers could call up when rosters expand to help them make one last push for a playoff spot this season.

3 prospects the Milwaukee Brewers need to call up

3. Brice Turang

Most of the Brewers top prospects are right on the verge of being ready for the majors. Arguably the most major league ready of the bunch is Brice Turang. Turang is a versatile fielder who has spent most of his time at shortstop this season, and his solid play this season in Triple-A with the Nashville Sounds could result in him getting the call to the majors next month.

Turang has made a name for himself as a solid hitter at the plate who can play above average defense at shortstop, while also being a threat on the bases. Turnag has spent the entire 2022 campaign in Triple-A and has put together a pretty decent statline throughout the season (.286 BA, 10 HR, 60 RBI, 25 SB, .764 OPS).

Turang doesn’t have much power, but he’s been a solid contact hitter, and has good plate discipline, both of which help him continually get on base. And once he’s gotten on base, he’s proven to be a solid threat to run, which would be a boost as well. Turang has a lot of upside, and getting him some at-bats in the majors with the Brewers in the middle of their playoff hunt could be very beneficial for him given how productive he’s been at Triple-A this season.

2. Joey Wiemer

Joey Wiemer had a fantastic 2021 campaign, and it helped him emerge as one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Wiemer hasn’t been as good in 2022, but he’s still the 89th best prospect in the MLB right now, and could end up being promoted to the majors in September once rosters expand.

Wiemer started the season at Double-A after raking his way through High-A in 2021. His numbers weren’t what they were in 2021 (.243 BA, 15 HR, 47 RBI, 25 SB, .761 OPS) but were still good enough to earn him a promotion to Triple-A. Wiemer’s initial stint in Triple-A hasn’t gone great, but he still has a lot of traits that should serve him well as he continues to work his way up the minor leagues.

Wiemer is a power and speed outfielder who can play above average defense at each spot. The main issue with Wiemer is his high strikeout rate, and that could end up sapping him of some of his potential. He’s still proven to have a lot of upside, and giving him a taste of the majors could help his development come next season.

1. Sal Frelick

Sal Frelick has rocketed up many prospect charts due to his solid 2022 campaign. He’s already been promoted twice this season after starting off at High-A, and is currently off to a very hot start in Triple-A. If Frelick keeps on hitting at the rate he’s been hitting at lately, the Brewers may have no choice but to promote him next month.

Frelick has spent most of his season at Double-A where he hit .317 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. Frelick earned himself his second promotion as a result, and early on in Triple-A, he’s been unbelievable. It’s a small sample size of just 15 games admittedly, but Frelick is hitting an absurd .456, and has a 1.081 OPS despite the fact he hasn’t hit a home run yet.

That’s who Frelick has been throughout his time in the minors, though. He won’t hit for power, but he’s so good at finding his way on base, partly because he rarely strikes out. Through his 15 games in Triple-A, Frelick has drawn nine walks, while only striking out five times. That is unreal efficiency.

Given how good Frelick has been recently, there isn’t really any reason for the Brewers to not promote him. They could use outfield help, and Frelick could immediately supply that. He’s been a standout at every level he’s played at this season, and it seems like he’s ready for his promotion to the majors.