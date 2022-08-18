fbpx
Brewers mascot hilariously trolls Dodgers reporter after bizarre slide accident

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers squared off on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t the on-field product that fans were talking about in the aftermath. Dodgers reporter David Vassegh was given permission to take a ride on “Bernie’s Chalet,” or the Brewers’ mascot’s renowned slide that he uses when Milwaukee hits a home run. Vassegh’s turn on the slide was an absolute disaster, as the Dodgers’ reporter picked up a bit too much speed and crashed into a wall, picking up significant injuries in the process.

Bernie Brewer couldn’t help but troll the Vassegh in the aftermath, posting a hilarious photo to take a jab at the Dodgers’ reporter.

Bernie taped the outline of Vassegh’s body up against the spot he collided with the wall, and added a couple of signs that read “Slide Instruction Manual” and “0 Days Since Last Slide Incident, as well as the words “Holy Crap” written in masking tape.

Vassegh suffered a broken arm and multiple fractured ribs after he slammed into the wall after going down the slide. Dodgers commentators Nomar Garciaparra and Joe Davis were in a fit of laughter as a result of the incident.

Despite the injuries sustained by Vassegh, the Dodgers reporter continued on in his role, interviewing players after the game while wearing a giant cast on his right arm. Talk about true grit, Vassegh battled through the pain of multiple fractured ribs and a broken arm in order to give Dodgers fans the updates they were looking for.

Bernie Brewer couldn’t help but take a shot at Vassegh, though it was all in good fun. We’re sure this is a road trip Vassegh won’t ever forget, and his coworkers probably won’t let him live down the embarrassing experience, either.

